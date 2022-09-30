GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize 2022 has been a great community event with so much art all around Grand Rapids, including cars turned into creative canvases as part of the Design & Drive art contest by the West Michigan Honda Dealers. Since 2015, the West Michigan Honda Dealers have been the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize.

The public has been voting on their favorite design over the past week and today we find out the winner! This year’s winner is Katelyn Wollet – “Dune Bears” sponsored by Crown Honda. They’ll receive a 2 year lease on the all-new redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V! Congrats Katelyn!

