GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, we introduced you to some of the finalists who were in the running for a new furnace courtesy of Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling. They’ve narrowed it down to 3 lucky winners who received a brand new furnace installation!

Today we’re joined by Amanda and Jeremiah with Vredevoogd to congratulate the winners and also talk about how you can make sure your furnace is ready for the cold weather coming this winter.

Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling

844-HVAC-365

800-FIX-LEAK

Vredevoogd.com

Sponsored by Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling.