GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a big anniversary in store for a Grand Rapids native. It’s been 50 years since Gerald Ford took office as the 40th vice president of the United States and the Gerald R. Ford Museum has a lot going on to celebrate, including a free conference this weekend.

The conference was developed in conjunction with its new exhibit, A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice-Presidency, which was developed in-house by the museum. Both mark the 50th anniversary of Ford’s vice presidency.

On December 6, 1973, he became the first vice president appointed under the 25th Amendment. The following year, he became the first president to come to office under the 25th Amendment. Ford is only the ninth—and most recent—vice president to come to office after a president did not complete their term in office. His appointment and the successful implementation of the 25th Amendment averted a constitutional crisis in the wake of President Nixon’s resignation.

The Vice-Presidency Conference

September 8th & 9th

Gerald R. Ford Museum

303 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids

