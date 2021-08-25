Concerts and promotions coming to Soaring Eagle Casino this fall!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The summer is winding down but there are still so many things to look forward to, especially at Soaring Eagle Casino.

They keep adding more great shows to their fall concert lineup! First up is the Barenaked Ladies at the Entertainment Hall on October 1st. A new show just announced is Ice Cube! He’ll be at Soaring Eagle on October 9th. The Los Angeles native is a rapper, actor AND filmmaker, probably best known as a part of the rap group N.W.A., those tickets go on sale this Saturday at 9am. Goo Goo Dolls will also be stopping by Mt. Pleasant, they’ll be at the Entertainment Hall on October 22nd, those tickets also go on sale this Saturday. There are still tickets available for Boyz II Men on October 30th as well!

We love catching live music at Soaring Eagle Casino but they also have so many other ways to have fun there! There is always something going on on the casino floor plus they always have great promotions including their Summer Nights Giveaway summer nights giveaway and their End of Summer 100 Grand Cash Giveaway!

