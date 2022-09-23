GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

In a few weeks, they’ll be hosting their annual NAMI Walks here in Grand Rapids, Natalie and Neil join us today to tell us more about this important event.

NAMI Walks

Saturday, October 8th

Davenport University (off M-6 ear the airport)

Onsite registration: 8am-10am

Walk Time: 10am-12pm

Click here to register or donate!

For more information about NAMI about the services and support they provide, visit NAMI.org.