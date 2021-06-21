Community Living Options provides important mental health services to those in need in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we continue our spotlight on Kalamazoo, we can’t leave out those organizations that are really helping those in the community.

Community Living Options provides a range of high-quality support services to adults with mental illness, developmental or physical disabilities. Fiorella Spalvieri is the Executive Director and joins us to tell us all about what makes this organization so special.

Community Living Options

626 Reed Ave – Kalamazoo

269-343-6355

CommunityLivingOptions.org

Sponsored by Community Living Options.