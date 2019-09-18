Community donations needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Marine Reserve Unit is moving from its home in Grand Rapids to a new facility in Battle Creek but they need help to make sure no man or memory is left behind.

Today we have Major Johnathan Reed, Captain Paul Ryan and Commandant Wayne Luznicky in studio with us.

Donations from the community will be needed to keep a Marine Corps memorial in Grand Rapids as the reserve unit moves to Battle Creek.

The reserve center for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division will be moved to Calhoun County by Sept. 30.

More than a decade ago, five members of the unit paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Iraq. Their service is memorialized on the property that will be sold after the unit moves.

A working committee has arranged for the memorial to move a mile and a half north to the cemetery at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The transport carries a $75,000 estimate.

A GoFundMe page created about a week ago has a $70,000 goal.