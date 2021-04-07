Common recycling mistakes and ways to help our environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan and states across the United States are seeing big increases in curbside recycling since so many more of us are spending more time at home and especially working from home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the same, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy – better known as EGLE – reports common mistakes are increasingly making their way into the recycling bins and causing problems within the recycling system.

You can find the best ways to recycle by visiting RecyclingRaccoons.org!

Sponsored by EGLE.