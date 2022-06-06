GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park and Michigan’s ONLY drive thru Safari let’s you “Get Wild” and up close and personal with animals from the farm and from the wild! Goats, pigs, bears, camels, bison, ostrich, emus and so many more!

This summer they are looking forward to new attractions! The Gopher Grain Bin, it’s like a giant sandbox filled with corn! There’s a Prairie Dog town where you can view prairie dogs from inside their enclosure and don’t forget to check out the pony rides. The ponies are in the park come and meet them! They’re offering a day camp this season too!

On June 12, Deer Tracks Junction is teaming up with Courtland Township Fire Department to raise funds for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit. The funds will go to purchase e-collars, first aid kits for dogs out in the field, and additional training. The K-9 Unit is essential for search and rescue, detection and apprehension to keep our community safe. Come out and show your support! There will be dogs and officers from the unit to meet! There will be tactical and emergency vehicles to tour, face painting, a dunk tank, food. A silent auction and more!

Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park

7840 14 Mile Road NW

Cedar Springs

Open 7 days a week – 10am-8pm

616-863-3337

$14 per person for Adventure Park

$13 per person for Safari Drive thru

$22 per person combo for both parks

2 and under are free

