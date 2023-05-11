GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year when we love to get out and explore nature and maybe meet some friendly and adorable animals on the farm. Anderson & Girls Orchards’ petting zoo is free and runs on donations. You can also feed the parakeets on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4pm. In addition to the farm animals, you can also enjoy their market with fresh donuts made daily along with ice cream, salsas, tea, queso and more.

Katie from Anderson and Girls joins us today with a four-legged friend!

Anderson & Girls Orchards

2985 N. Sheridan Road – Stanton

Open daily 9am-6pm

989-831-4228

AndersonAndGirls.com

