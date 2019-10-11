Code for Good: helping non-profits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know the saying about the ripple effect of a single pebble dropped into the water and the impact of its far-reaching effects. Well the same can be said for a local group working to help non-profits. Today we have Sarah Titus and Beth Sweet in studio from Code for Good.

Code for Good host events throughout the year, and their largest annual event, Weekend for Good, teams up area non-profits with hundreds of volunteers who create custom tech and design solutions to amplify each organization’s work, all at no cost to the non-profits. Their mission is to serve area non-profits who, in turn, serve people and causes in our community and around the globe.

Weekend for Good

  • Code for Good
  • November 1-3
  • Start Garden 40 Pearl Street NW, #200
  • codeforgoodwm.com
  • Volunteer deadline – Oct. 12

