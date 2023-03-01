GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation

working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to

share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these past 50

years.

Gordon Water has been providing clean, safe water to their bottled water customers for

over 35 years. More people are aware of water quality and have spent more time at home and bottled water service is a low cost way to have clean, safe water PLUS help the environment .



For their 50th Anniversary, the team at Gordon Water calculated how many gallons of clean, safe bottled water they have produced and how much water has been utilized by the drinking

water systems they have provided. A conservative estimate shows they came up with

is that they have saved over 200,000,000 ½ liter single use bottles from being

purchased.

