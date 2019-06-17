Classic cars, hot rods & great beer in Cedar Springs

What do you get when you combine great beer and with classic cars, hot rods or your favorite set of wheels? A great night out at Cedar Springs Brewing Company. Today, we have Kristine VanOeffelen from Vanderhyde Ford, Kevin Irwin from REMAX United and David Ringler from Cedar Springs Brewing.

Dream Ride Night
Every Tuesday
Show off your hot rod, classic car or favorite set of wheels
Starting June 18
6pm-9pm

Jeep Night
Every Thursday
Starting June 20
6pm-9pm

Cedar Springs Brewing Company 
95 N. Main
Cedar Springs
616-696-BEER
CSBrew.com

