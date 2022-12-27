GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a car enthusiast, you’ll want to make your way to TerryTown RV Superstore! They just opened up a new classic car museum, called the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum. The museum is free & open to the public during their grand opening – now through December 31st! It’s a great way to spend winter break, exploring their 55 antique/vintage/exotic vehicles on display.

Matt from TerryTown RV to talk about the new museum located inside their warehouse.

TerryTown RV Superstore

Grand Opening of the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum

December 26th-31st

Free & open to the public

Monday-Thursday 9am-5:30pm, Friday-Saturday 9am-5pm

7303 Division Ave – Grand Rapids

TerryTownRV.com

Sponsored by TerryTown RV Superstore.