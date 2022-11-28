GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many older adults say, “I’m never going to leave my home – I’m going to age in place”. While this sounds like a great idea, it can be shortsighted and not always the best decision. Moving to Clark and finding a new place to call “home” offers many benefits over aging in place.

Digging in and not being open to moving to a community isn’t good for anyone. For people who are independent, this is a great time to downsize and start fresh. For people who need assistance with medication management, personal care, and other activities, moving can be a time of renewed health and vigor. Having an open mind and not focusing on aging in place is one of the best gifts people can give their children.

Clark

Clark at Franklin & Clark at Keller Lake

Sponsored by Clark.