City of Rockford offers lots to explore at their downtown outdoor refreshment area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love finding places to explore to eat, shop, and enjoy the great outdoors and one place that offers all the above is the city of Rockford. In recent years, Rockford has taken steps to create spaces in the downtown area for people to gather – it’s called an Outdoor Refreshment Area, with a nice big gathering space with a fire pit and warming huts. As a result, it’s become quite the winter destination.

We wanted to show some of those areas off and explore the vibrant business scene in this quaint West Michigan town!

Sponsored by the City of Rockford.