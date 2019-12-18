Cirque de Noël celebrates 10 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special on stage this week that’s sure to get you in the holiday mood, the 10th annual Cirque de Noel with the Grand Rapids Symphony. Today we have Associate Conductor, John Varineau and aerialist Christine Van Loo, a Grand Rapids native in studio with us.

Van Loo joins the orchestra for amazing artistry above the musicians and audience. The seven-time National Champion acrobatic gymnast, named Athlete of the Decade for the 1980s by the U.S. Sports Acrobatics Federation, has performed throughout the world from Sydney Opera House to Madison Square Garden, sharing stages with Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Josh Groban, Aaron Neville and Earth, Wind and Fire.

At both shows in DeVos Performance Hall you’ll be greeted by a magical “Land of Sweets,” created by pastry and baking students at Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Certified pastry chef Gilles Renusson, a world-renowned sugar artist, led the team that created a wonderland out of sweets for the outer lobby of DeVos Hall.

Grand Rapids Symphony’s Old National Bank Cirque de Noël