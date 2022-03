GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella coming to Forest Hills Central High School this weekend!

Today we’re joined by the show’s director and two student actors playing Cinderella and Prince Charming to talk about the show!

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Forest Hills Central Theatre

600 Forest Hill Ave SE

March 17 & 18 @ 7:30pm

March 19 @ 3pm/7:30pm

FHFineArtsCenter.com