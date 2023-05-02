GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, many people are celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Friday, and one thing that usually goes hand in hand with the holiday is tequila!

Nate Blury from DrinkGR joins us today with some fun cocktail ideas and some events coming up this week across town!

Mint Julep • 8 mint leaves

• 1/4 ounce simple syrup

• 2 ounces bourbon

• Garnish: mint sprig

• Garnish: Angostura bitters (optional)

In a Julep cup or rocks glass, lightly muddle the mint leaves in the simple syrup. Add the bourbon then pack the glass tightly with crushed ice. Stir until the cup is frosted on the outside. Top with more crushed ice to form an ice dome, and garnish with a mint sprig and a few drops of bitters (optional). MINT SPRIG GARNISH TIP: Firmly slap the mint sprig on the back of your hand before garnishing; this releases the oils to make the mint more aromatic.

Cantarito • 2oz Padrecito (Blanco Tequila)

• 1.5oz Orange juice

• .5oz Grapefruit juice

• .5oz Lime juice

• Pinch of salt

• 4oz – Pink grapefruit soda (I am using Fever Tree)

Steps

First, fill the shaker with Padrecito, orange juice, grapefruit juice and lime juice. Then add a pinch of salt and ice cubes and shake vigorously. Then strain into the cup and top with the Pink grapefruit soda.

Cinco de Mayo Events:

Donkey Taqueria – FREE outdoor block party on Friday & Saturday with live music

Garage Bar – FREE event with live music, drink specials and a Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

MeXo – Chef’s Dinner with Chef Oscar on Friday at 6 p.m., $160 per person

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.