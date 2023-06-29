GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve had Nate Blury on the show sharing his unique and fun drink ideas. He also co-owns the mobile bartending company, Churchill Mobile Bar. The mobile bar provides mixed drinks for cocktail parties, weddings, concerts, and corporate and community events. No matter what you’re looking for, Churchill Mobile Bar can bring the party to you.

Every party and event is unique and each situation is special, so contact the company to get a custom quote. Bartending packages start around $250 for just a bartender, and average around $800 for a mini mobile bar, with the largest setup costing around $1,500.

You can catch Churchill Mobile Bar at the Grand Rapids Taco Festival later this summer and the company is working with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks to host more events around the city.

Visit ChurchillMobileBar.com or call 616-286-4152 to book them for your next event or to get more information.