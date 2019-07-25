Christmas in July – a Nutcracker tradition

For the next week, you can celebrate Christmas in July, and save on tickets to a favorite tradition during the holidays, The Nutcracker. Michael Erickson from the Grand Rapids Ballet joins us now with details.
It’s not the Christmas holidays in West Michigan without bringing your family to The Nutcracker and from now until the end of July, you can save big on tickets. Buy one ticket and get another ticket free. That’s a 50% savings off every pair of tickets you buy.
Grand Rapids Ballet
Christmas in July
Buy one ticket to The Nutcracker, get a second one free!
July 24-31 only online
grballet.com/christmasinjuly
December 13-15 & 20-22
DeVos Performance Hall