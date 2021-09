GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chopped GR is a live event cooking show and they’re hosting a fundraising event for The Power of Education Foundation K-9 School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The event will showcase 4 of Grand Rapids’ top chefs on stage competing. Sue and Jeremy join us to talk about this special event!

Chopped GR Fundraiser

Thursday, October 7th @ 6pm-10pm

Doors open at 5:30

GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

For more information and to get tickets, click here!