Chef Stu teaches us how to make mussels in white wine!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know this time of the year can be dreary and we often spend more time inside. If your goal this year is to spend more time cooking, our next guest can help! Chef Stu joins us with some cooking tips and tricks and to show us how to make mussels in white wine.

Recipe:

18-20 Mussels

4 TBL Butter

1 shallot diced

4 CLoves of garlic chopped

1/4 cup of Bell Peppers chopped

1/4 cup of Bacon diced

1/4 cup of White Wine

4 Cherry Tomatoes

3 Sprigs of Parsley for garnish

1 TBL pickled sliced Red Onion for garnish

Directions: In a saute pan with 2 TBL butter saute the shallot and bacon for 2 minutes or until the bacon begins to render. Add garlic and cook for an additional one minute. Add the Bell peppers and Mussels and stir at high heat for 2 to 3 minutes before adding the wine. Deglaze the pan with the wine and reduce by half. Add the parsley, the rest of the butter and the tomatoes. Garnish with pickled red onion and serve with toasted bread of your choice! Buon Appetito!