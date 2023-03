GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past few weeks, the outpouring of support has been incredible for the students and staff at Michigan State University and one of west Michigan’s favorite chefs was part of that effort. Chef Jenna has been rallying the troops for collections for the MSU student body and made her big delivery to East Lansing.

