Chef Jen serves up side dishes with a twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know the staples of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, starting with the turkey and today, we’re helping you put a new twist on traditional side dishes. Chef Jen is back in studio with us!
Rosemary Ginger Cranberry Sauce
Serves 4
All you need:
- 1 (12 oz.) package fresh cranberries
- Zest and juice of 1 orange
- 1/2 cup agave nectar
- 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 teaspoon chopped freshly rosemary leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup water
All you do:
- Place all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Lower heat to medium and continue to cook until the berries start to “pop” and the liquid reduces, about 8-10 minutes.
- Allow the sauce to cool completely (I set my pan in a bowl of ice and stirred it to speed up the process), then transfer to a serving dish. Serve immediately or keep cold in the fridge until ready to serve. (This will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.)
Moroccan-Spiced Sweet Potato Salad
Serves 6
All you need:
- 2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger (or 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger)
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Juice and zest of 2 blood oranges (or navel oranges)
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 2 oz. crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup dried sweetened cranberries
- 1/4 bunch fresh Italian parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 425.
- Place diced sweet potatoes and onion in a large mixing bowl.
- Sprinkle spices over. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper (to taste) and toss to combine.
- Lay sweet potato mixture on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 25 minutes, stirring once.
- Meanwhile, combine your dressing ingredients in a medium bowl. Adjust seasonings as needed and set aside.
- During the last 5 minutes of cooking, sprinkle the almonds over the sweet potatoes so they can toast.
- Pour the roasted sweet potato mixture and toasted almonds over the dressing.
- Add the feta cheese and cranberries and toss. Finish with fresh Italian parsley.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate, Toasty Hazelnuts and Dijon Vinaigrette
Serves 6
All you need:
- 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1/4 cup toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place Brussels sprouts and onion on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast for 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the vinaigrette ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add the hot roasted Brussels and toss to coat.
- Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts.
Sausage, Apple and Dried Cherry Cornbread Dressing
Serves 10
All you need:
- 6 cups cubed store-bought or homemade cornbread
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 12 oz. ground Italian sausage (hot or mild)
- 4 celery stalks, sliced thin
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 apple (any sweet variety), diced
- 1/2 cup dried cherries
- 1/2 bunch fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 cup turkey stock
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Salt and pepper, to taste
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350. Place cornbread cubes on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 5-7 minutes, or until slightly crisp.
- Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add sausage and cook for an additional 5 minutes, or until no longer pink.
- Add celery and thyme and cook 2 minutes longer.
- Place toasted cornbread cubes in a large bowl and top with the sausage mixture.
- Top with diced apple, dried cherries and fresh parsley.
- Add turkey stock and melted butter and toss gently to combine.
- Place mixture in a 13X9 pan and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until warmed through.
Learn more at chefjen.com