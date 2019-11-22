Chef Jen serves up side dishes with a twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know the staples of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, starting with the turkey and today, we’re helping you put a new twist on traditional side dishes. Chef Jen is back in studio with us!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Rosemary Ginger Cranberry Sauce

Serves 4

All you need:

1 (12 oz.) package fresh cranberries

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1/2 cup agave nectar

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon chopped freshly rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup water

All you do:

Place all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower heat to medium and continue to cook until the berries start to “pop” and the liquid reduces, about 8-10 minutes. Allow the sauce to cool completely (I set my pan in a bowl of ice and stirred it to speed up the process), then transfer to a serving dish. Serve immediately or keep cold in the fridge until ready to serve. (This will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.)

Moroccan-Spiced Sweet Potato Salad

Serves 6

All you need:

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 yellow onion, diced

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger (or 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger)

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Juice and zest of 2 blood oranges (or navel oranges)

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup slivered almonds

2 oz. crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1/4 bunch fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

All you do:

Preheat oven to 425. Place diced sweet potatoes and onion in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle spices over. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper (to taste) and toss to combine. Lay sweet potato mixture on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 25 minutes, stirring once. Meanwhile, combine your dressing ingredients in a medium bowl. Adjust seasonings as needed and set aside. During the last 5 minutes of cooking, sprinkle the almonds over the sweet potatoes so they can toast. Pour the roasted sweet potato mixture and toasted almonds over the dressing. Add the feta cheese and cranberries and toss. Finish with fresh Italian parsley.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate, Toasty Hazelnuts and Dijon Vinaigrette

Serves 6

All you need:

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved

1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Vinaigrette

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

All you do:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place Brussels sprouts and onion on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast for 25 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the vinaigrette ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add the hot roasted Brussels and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and hazelnuts.

Sausage, Apple and Dried Cherry Cornbread Dressing

Serves 10

All you need:

6 cups cubed store-bought or homemade cornbread

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 medium yellow onion, diced

12 oz. ground Italian sausage (hot or mild)

4 celery stalks, sliced thin

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 apple (any sweet variety), diced

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/2 bunch fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 cup turkey stock

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Salt and pepper, to taste

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350. Place cornbread cubes on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 5-7 minutes, or until slightly crisp. Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add sausage and cook for an additional 5 minutes, or until no longer pink. Add celery and thyme and cook 2 minutes longer. Place toasted cornbread cubes in a large bowl and top with the sausage mixture. Top with diced apple, dried cherries and fresh parsley. Add turkey stock and melted butter and toss gently to combine. Place mixture in a 13X9 pan and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until warmed through.

Learn more at chefjen.com