GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you want to do something nice for your mom on Sunday, you could make her a special brunch that not only tastes great but is healthy too! Today we have Chef Elizabeth from Spectrum Health here with us to show us a beautiful, and nutritious, brunch spread we can make for this weekend.

Looking to learn more? Spectrum Health offers different cooking classes, including some for kids. See the full schedule at the links below.

Upcoming Cooking Classes:

SpectrumHealth.org/LifestyleMedicinePrograms

Kid Friendly Recipes Cooking Class: onlineregistrationcenter.com