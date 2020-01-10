Checking in with the RV Show and other upcoming Grand Rapids shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show runs through Sunday at DeVos Place. Not only is it the largest RV Show in the state, it also recently made the list of top RV Shows in the country, according to RV Life magazine. Here to talk about everything going on at the show this weekend, is Mike Wilbraham.

You’ll find a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines spread out over 200,000+ square feet at DeVos Place. Along with new RV’s, we have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

Show Dates & Hours:

Friday, January 10: 12pm-9:30pm

Saturday, January 11: 10am-9pm

Sunday, January 12: 11am-5pm

Admission:

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

Adult Multi-Day Ticket: $18 Online Only

Children 6-14: $4

It’s officially show season – here’s what’s coming up:

January 17-19 – Remodeling & New Homes Show

January 30-February 2 – Michigan International Auto Show

February 19-23 – Grand Rapids Boat Show

March 5-8 – Home and Garden Show

March 27-29 – Cottage and Lakefront Living Show

