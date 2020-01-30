Check out Zeigler Maserati of Grandville’s luxury vehicles

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In the market for a luxury vehicle? Zeigler Maserati of Grandville has you covered.

We spoke with Derrick at the Michigan International Auto Show’s Million Dollar Motorway to get more details on what they had to offer.

Check out the vehicles they are showcasing at this year’s event!

2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible – MSRP $165,510

2019 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso Sedan – MSRP $128,125

2019 Maserati Levante GTS – MSRP $136,355

See Zeigler Maserati of Grandville at the auto show this weekend or visit their website.

Thursday, January 30:11am – 9:30pm
Friday, January 31:11am – 9:30pm
Saturday, February 1:10am – 9:30pm
Sunday, February 2:10am – 5pm

