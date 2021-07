GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is a fun place to visit so if you’re looking for a convenient place to stay in town right by the water, we know of one!

The Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront recently has gone through some changes – take a look!

Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront

270 Ann Street NW

(616) 363-9001

RadissonHotelsAmericas.com

Sponsored by Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront.