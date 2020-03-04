Check out Uccellos’ beer and food pairings for Beer Month GR

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Beer Month Grand Rapids is still going strong! If you haven’t checked out any of the events and specials going on, make sure you do before March 15th!

Uccello’s Ristorante (downtown location in the Hotel District!) is a part of Beer Month’s “Cool Brews. Hot Eats” – they feature some signature meals paired with different beers!

They’ll be featuring a Beer-B-Que Flatbread with Beer-B-Que sauce and an Ultimate Burger, both $11.99.

Check out everything Beer Month & Uccello’s Ristorante!

