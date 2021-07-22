Check out the newly expanded Pure Medical Spa in Muskegon!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are few things better than taking some time for yourself and having a Spa Day! Whether it’s getting your lashes lengthened, getting a facial, getting rid of unwanted wrinkles, cool sculpting, and much more, it all just feels good!

Taking a little time for yourself can pay off in big ways you look great and you feel absolutely amazing! It’s great to know you can find those wonderful treatments at Pure Medical Spa in Muskegon. Rachael recently got the chance to visit this beautiful spa, which has expanded in a really big way.

Pure Medical Spa

1675 Patriot Dr. – Muskegon
231-739-1933
MSAPC.com/Pure-Medical-Spa

