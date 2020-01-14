Check out the new high limit area at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many ways to keep yourself occupied this winter at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort!
Not only do they offer a wide variety of games on the casino floor – including blackjack, roulette and slot machines – they also have a newly added High Limit Area!
Don’t forget to check out some of the shows coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall:
- Justin Moore – January 24, 2020
- America with Christopher Cross – February 7, 2020
- The Blues Brothers – February 21
- Theresa Caputo: The Experience LIVE! (added show) March 6
- Dustin Lynch with Travis Denning – March 28
- Luke Bryan with special guest Dylan Scott – May 24
- Ron White – June 5
- Keith Urban – July 18
- The Doobie Brothers – August 9