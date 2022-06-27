GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are loving these warm summer days and spending time outside as much as possible! One way that many people like to do that is by hitting the golf course! West Michigan has some amazing places to play and we’ve been visiting some of them this summer. Most recently, I got the chance to check out The Falls at Barber Creek!

>>>Take a look!

The setting at The Falls at Barber Creek is just beautiful! If you’re curious about setting a tee time, holding a wedding or event there or maybe even signing up for golf lessons, just visit their website! You can also checkout all the events they’re holding there in July, August and September and check out their online store. The Falls is located on Barber Creek Avenue in Kent City, just about a half hour drive from Grand Rapids.

The Falls at Barber Creek

16030 Barber Creek Ave – Kent City

616-675-7345

TheFallsAtBC.com

Sponsored by The Falls at Barber Creek.