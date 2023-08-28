GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The fall lineup keeps getting better at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! Chris Tucker joins the lineup on Nov. 10, and you can purchase tickets now. In mid-December, Kenny G brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to Mount Pleasant. Tickets to see Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are on sale now for their show on Oct. 13. You can also win your way into that show by entering our contest!

Entertainment

Fans of the show “Impractical Jokers” will get a chance to see them live this fall at Soaring Eagle Casino. Q, Murr and Sal are the show’s executive producers and the stars of the truTV hit series that’s now in its 10th season. “Impractical Jokers” is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Game show fans have the chance to see Wheel of Fortune Live, coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall in November. The show has been adapted to give fans more access and more chances to win, guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and take part in the game! Comedian Ken Jeong also takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family during these last weeks of summer.

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family during these last weeks of summer.

