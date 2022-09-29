GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino and they’re always adding to the lineup! Just announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday.

Now a look at a couple of the fall shows: on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice is performing and on Saturday, October 29th, Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite will be in town. Also, just announced is Babyface on Friday, November 11th. These men can sing, dance, and serenade and they definitely know how to put on a show. Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November12th. This All-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe even a a bachelorette party.

A Johnny Mathis Christmas is coming up on Saturday, December 3 and Loverboy and Night Ranger team up for a throwback concert on Friday, December 9.

School may be back in session for a lot of kids but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some summer fun on the weekends! The Soaring Eagle Waterpark is a great place to check out with the different waterslides, a climbing wall, arcade and even a hot tub for the adults. They’ve also got special rooms for birthday party celebrations!

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.