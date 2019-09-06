Check out the Eastown Street Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Grand Rapids Pride Center is holding its annual open house, a chance for the community to learn what they’re doing and what’s planned for 2020! You can stop in and connect with their staff, meet the board of directors and their volunteers. Hear all about the work being done at the center as they empower the LGBTQ community.

If you want to get involved, they have drop-in volunteer hours every Friday until December 20. Whether you have one hour or five, they value and need your support! Every Friday from 12pm-5pm drop in for volunteer hours! There is always something to do! From organizing, to creative art expression, to light data entry, to making buttons, buttons and more buttons. There’s no need to schedule in advance but they do ask that you fill out the volunteer application at https://grpride.org/getinvolved/volunteer