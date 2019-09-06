Check out the Eastown Street Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time once again for the annual Eastown Street Fair. It’s the 46th year for the outdoor festival in one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts. This outdoor festival will take place along Wealthy Street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive and includes the first block of Ethel Avenue and the Wealthy St. Hub Lot. This annual event is a family-friendly celebration of arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood.
Live music schedule
- 12pm – SuperDre & The Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse
- 1pm – James Reeser and the Backseat Drivers
- 2pm – PotatoeBabies
- 3pm – Political Lizard
- 4pm – Dalmatian Stone
- 5pm – Head
- 6pm – Desmond Jones
- 7pm – JROB x Bedrock: The Foundation
- Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9am to 9pm (Beer tent open until 10pm)