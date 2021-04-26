Check out the art scene along historic M-22 in Northern Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know many people are making plans for a spring or summer road trip and we have a great recommendation for you in Northern Michigan!

You may’ve heard of scenic M-22, it’s a stretch of roadway that’s more than 100 miles long and winds along the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline, connecting numerous small towns, and lots of amazing views. Today and tomorrow, we hoppin’ on M-22 and taking you to destinations along this historic roadway.

To find out more about the art scene in the Traverse City area, click here! You can also check out 22 Stops Along M-22!

