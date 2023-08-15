GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize your living space but not your life. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you. Now, Oaks of Rockford is opening Stage 4 of its growing community.

Oaks of Rockford offers a close-knit community just outside Rockford and a short drive from downtown Grand Rapids. Residents can enjoy affordable and low-maintenance living with beautifully crafted homes and upscale amenities. It’s the ideal option if you’re looking for something more active after retirement.

Oaks of Rockford started building more than nine years ago and now has more than 300 residents living in the community. Due to demand, its opened another 100 sites for new residents and are now taking reservations for those sites.

If you’re interested in moving to Oaks of Rockford, you can schedule a tour of the community.

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford

Model center tours by appointment only

844-602-9667

OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.