GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Are you an empty nester looking to find a home for this next phase of your life? Or maybe you just want to downsize your living space but not necessarily your entire life? Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you and there’s a free way to check them out tomorrow!

Oaks of Rockford is a low maintenance but close-knit community just outside of Rockford. Residents enjoy affordable housing with minimal maintenance needed in beautifully crafted homes. The space also offers upscale amenities, which is an ideal option if you’re looking for a more active retirement.

You are invited to visit a special open house at Oaks of Rockford tomorrow from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. If a move like this is in your future, you will definitely want to start planning now because they’re already in phase 4. First-time guests who schedule and complete a tour get a free gift for mentioning eightWest!

Open House

Wednesday, July 12

4pm – 6pm

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford

Model center tours by appointment only, except during an open house

844-602-9667

OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.