Check out live music at this weekend’s Pentwater Solfest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve missed out on so many great summer concert festivals this year – luckily, we can still get a taste of that with the Pentwater Solfest Music Festival this weekend. The Village Cafe and Pub will host live music and food, with new safety measures in place and a limited capacity.

Pentwater Solfest Music Festival

Friday, September 18-Sunday, September 20
The Village Cafe and Pub
347 S Hancock St – Pentwater
TheVillageCafeandPub.com

