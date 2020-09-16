Check out live music at this weekend’s Pentwater Solfest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve missed out on so many great summer concert festivals this year – luckily, we can still get a taste of that with the Pentwater Solfest Music Festival this weekend. The Village Cafe and Pub will host live music and food, with new safety measures in place and a limited capacity.

Pentwater Solfest Music Festival

Friday, September 18-Sunday, September 20

The Village Cafe and Pub

347 S Hancock St – Pentwater

TheVillageCafeandPub.com

Get your tickets here before they sell out!