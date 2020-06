GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you want to support local, small businesses in the area, how about a trip to the Lakeshore? Grand Haven is a great destination and they’re back open for business.

Grand Haven Main Street business district is inviting all of us to a special Small Business Passport event! It starts June 19th and goes through July 19th.

To participate, just pick up a passport at your favorite business and start collecting stamps.

For more information, visit DowntownGH.com.