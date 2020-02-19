Check out Eternal Desire & Jumpstart at the Grand Rapids Ballet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Eternal Desire at the Grand Rapids Ballet was so popular that the opening weekend completely sold out! You can still catch the production on its final night this Friday.

The program explores the timeless themes of love and desire from many angles, all told through the powerful medium of dance. Get your tickets here before they sell out.

Also coming to the Grand Rapids Ballet is Jumpstart 2020. This new showcase discovers the next generation of great choreographers by providing the dance world’s emerging talent and the dancers of the Grand Rapids Ballet a platform to explore their artistic vision and the inspiration to bring it to life.

Catch Jumpstart 2020 at the following dates and times:

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, March 6 @ 7:30pm

FAMILY MATINEE: Saturday, March 7 @ 2pm

Saturday, March 7 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, March 8 @ 2pm

Get your tickets here.

