GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum has two great exhibits that you can enjoy with your family this summer: Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Fashion & Nature are now open! This is your last chance to check out the Pteosaurs, that exhibit is only open through September 4th. While you’re there, make sure you take a spin on the newly reopened 1928 Spillman Carousel in the Cook Carousel Pavilion off the 1st floor Galleria, overlooking the Grand River.

Kent County residents get in at a discounted rate and Kent County children ages 17 and younger get in free. Check out their website for full pricing details and for a list of discounts that they currently offer.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

272 Pearl St. NW

616-929-1700

GRPM.org

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.