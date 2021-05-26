Check out Cook’s Crossings by Eastbrook Homes in Byron Center!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, condominium living is very desirable choice when it comes to home buying, because it involves very little maintenance.

We recently got the chance to tour a condo in Byron Center built by Eastbrook Homes that’s packed with amenities and soon to be featured in the HBA Spring Parade of Homes, June 4th through June 12th.

>>>Take a look!

Eastbrook Homes

Cook’s Crossings – Byron Center
616-207-3958
EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Cooks-Crossing

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon