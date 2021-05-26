Check out Cook’s Crossing by Eastbrook Homes in Byron Center!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, condominium living is very desirable choice when it comes to home buying, because it involves very little maintenance.
We recently got the chance to tour a condo in Byron Center built by Eastbrook Homes that’s packed with amenities and soon to be featured in the HBA Spring Parade of Homes, June 4th through June 12th.
>>>Take a look!
Eastbrook Homes
Cook’s Crossing – Byron Center
616-207-3958
EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Cooks-Crossing
Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.