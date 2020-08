GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been bringing you a bunch of amazing news from this year’s Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, which officially kicked off this past Wednesday and goes through August 16th.

Today, we have David & Chelsea from Cedar Springs Brewing Company to give us a taste of what they have going on!

Cedar Springs Brewing Company

95 N. Main St. – Cedar Springs

616-696-BEER

CSBrew.com

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit RestaurantWeekGR.com.