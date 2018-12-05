Check gifts off your list at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize our homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently!

eightWest has been telling you about the Oaks of Rockford for several years. The community is open to residents 55 and older and continues to grow. Two is now open! It is a resort community that provides a rejuvenating and engaged lifestyle in affordable luxury.