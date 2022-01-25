Chasing Vanity Salon & Medi Spa hosting event focused on sexual wellness this Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the best investments we can make is in our own health! We want to look and feel our best and want to be around to enjoy life with those we love.
You’re invited to an event this Thursday that focuses on sexual health, including a couple therapies that will address weight loss and incontinence at Chasing Vanity Medi Spa. Rachael got the chance to stop by Chasing Vanity, and learn more about those therapies and how you can get signed up for this free, “Sex in the City” health and wellness event!
>>>Take a look!
Sex In the City by Chasing Vanity Medi Spa
Thursday, January 27th, 5pm-7pm
Wealthy Studios – 619 Wealthy SE
Chasing Vanity Salon & Medi Spa
Medi Spa: 616-202-3373
435 La Grave SE, Ste 102
Salon: 616-419-3549
150 Wealthy SE
ChasingVanitySalon.com
Sponsored by Chasing Vanity Salon & Medi Spa.