GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the best investments we can make is in our own health! We want to look and feel our best and that’s where Chasing Vanity Salon and Medi Spa comes in. Today we have the owner Elisabeth in studio. Take a look at the treatments they offer and what specials they have for the anniversary!

Chasing Vanity Salon and Medi Spa

May 5th – Try Tetra Coolpeel Laser Hand Treatment for free

May 6th – Experience Emsculpt Ab Treatment for free

May 7th – Express facial specials

Join membership with no enrollment fee

Medi Spa: 435 La Grave Se – Grand Rapids

Salon: 150 Wealthy SE – Grand Rapids

ChasingVanitySalon.com

Sponsored by Chasing Vanity Salon and Medi Spa.