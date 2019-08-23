Charming destinations in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we continue to highlight the community of Saugatuck, we’re excited to share with you this next place. The Beachway Resort and Hotel is a charming destination, nestled atop a sand dune with beautiful waterfront views. Jordan got an opportunity to tour the property, and is taking us inside.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Beachway Resort has something for every getaway, there are so many choices, making your stay just what you need. Fhey offer small bed and breakfast style rooms, harbor and pool view rooms, efficiency suites, 2-3 bedroom apartments, waterfront suites and large family homes.

Their additional property, BaySide Inn is a modern take on a bed and breakfast with guest rooms and large suites. plus, their outdoor hot tub is open year round.

BaySide Inn Bed and Breakfast

618 Water Street

Saugatuck

269-857-4321

baysideinn.net

BeachWay Resort & Hotel